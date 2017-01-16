EU cries foul over chicken crisis claims

De Luca says the duty is on top of antidumping duties already imposed on poultry imports from the Netherlands, Germany and Britain.

The department says the duty will "provide an opportunity to find a mutually agreed solution with the EU".

The EU says it will be in force until July 3 2017.

Garth Strachan, the department’s deputy director-general of the industrial development division, says the department has assembled a team of experts to assess the depth of the crisis.

He also says a meeting between various government departments, business and labour will be convened to discuss this.

In 2013, the import duty on a number of poultry products from countries including Brazil and the US, was increased significantly — to 82% for whole birds; 31% for carcasses; 12% for boneless cuts; and 37% for bone-in portions. But these duties are not applicable to EU imports as SA has a preferential trade agreement with the bloc.

In 2015, however, anti-dumping measures ranging from 3.86% to 73.33% were imposed on frozen bone-in pieces from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

The EU says there has been an investigation by SA’s International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) into the "alleged dumping" of EU chicken since 2013.

"The EU position will be presented to Itac," De Luca says.

In October 2016, an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) came into force between the EU and the Southern African Development Community, providing for "better market access for agricultural products".