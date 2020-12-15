Former CEO’s asset management company sues Delta Property Fund over breach of contract
Delta has been suspended from the JSE, a decision its chair, Phumzile Langeni, agrees with and supports
15 December 2020 - 13:34
UPDATED 15 December 2020 - 15:24
Former CEO of Delta Property Fund, Sandile Nomvete, is suing the company he co-founded, for hundreds of millions of rand.
Nomvete’s MPI Asset Management (MPI) externally managed Delta from 2012 until 2015, after which the contract was terminated after differences between the shareholders of MPI...
