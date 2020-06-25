NEWS ANALYSIS: Delta and Rebosis, not a match made in property heaven
The two have had an on-again, off-again merger-based relationship for years, but there are simply not enough good reasons to bless the union
25 June 2020 - 17:41
A long held idea is that SA needs a large black-owned and managed property company that can compete with the likes of industry giants Growthpoint and Redefine. Its existence would help transform a part of the economy that has underperformed in this regard since 1994.
This is why the marriage of the first majority black-owned and managed fund that listed in 2011, Rebosis, and government lease specialist, Delta, which came to market in 2012, looked romantic on paper when it was mooted last year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now