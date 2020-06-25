Companies / Property NEWS ANALYSIS: Delta and Rebosis, not a match made in property heaven The two have had an on-again, off-again merger-based relationship for years, but there are simply not enough good reasons to bless the union BL PREMIUM

A long held idea is that SA needs a large black-owned and managed property company that can compete with the likes of industry giants Growthpoint and Redefine. Its existence would help transform a part of the economy that has underperformed in this regard since 1994.

This is why the marriage of the first majority black-owned and managed fund that listed in 2011, Rebosis, and government lease specialist, Delta, which came to market in 2012, looked romantic on paper when it was mooted last year.