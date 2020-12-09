Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund reports multimillion-rand fraud to police

09 December 2020 - 21:13 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
Picture: 123RF/KRITSANA LAROQUE
Picture: 123RF/KRITSANA LAROQUE

Delta Property Fund has reported alleged fraudulent activities to the police and other authorities after a forensic investigation found irregular payments and procurement at the company, it said on Wednesday.

Accounting firm Mazars Forensic Services conducted a forensic investigation into issues such as the alleged procurement irregularities and the misappropriation of funds by senior executives following an anonymous tip-off. This is the second investigation conducted by Mazars into the allegations.

Delta said in a Sens announcement released on November 3 that after the preliminary findings of the first investigation, founder and CEO Sandile Nomvete and CFO Shaneel Maharaj  resigned with immediate effect. The pair left in August. COO Otis Tshabalala also left the company.

Delta said in a Sens statement on Wednesday afternoon that the forensic investigation “found evidence of past practices involving governance failings and wrongdoing at the company, including unsubstantiated payments, procurement irregularities and other unethical business dealings.

Delta has reported the practices to the police and other authorities for further investigation. The board is taking legal advice on any civil claims that may arise.

Among key issues identified in the report were payment of commission by the company totalling R43.9m for the three financial years ended February 2018, 2019 and 2020, resulting from invalid, lapsed or no-broker mandates; fraud resulting from unethical dealings amounting to R2.1m; and nondisclosure of related or connected-party transactions to the board.

The failure to recognise commission and property management expenses in the property valuations is likely to result in a decrease in the valuation of Delta’s investment property from R10.6bn to about R8.7bn in the financial statements for the year to February 2020.

Delta’s auditor BDO has withdrawn its audit opinion for the 2020 financial statements.

The board has also withdrawn its 2020 financial statements.

The company said it will not release the interim results to end-August as the 2020 financial statements.

Delta’s share price rose almost 8% to close at 41c, giving the company a market capitalisation of R292.8m.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

 

Rebosis to sell assets to reduce debt

Property fund is saddled with liabilities of R10bn
Companies
5 months ago

Delta CEO and CFO resign with immediate effect

The move will enable shareholder Cornwall Crescent to bring in new leadership at the black-owned property fund
Companies
3 months ago

Delta Property Fund holds onto dividend due to Covid-19

Landlord, which has a mostly government-rented tenant base, will shore up balance sheet
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Magda Wierzycka again accuses rivals of lobbying ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Paxi races past targets as customers use Pep ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
FNB breaks into e-commerce with online marketplace
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sygnia profit surges 64% as low-cost offerings ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investec now in place to repair returns
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

How Delta’s weakness may become its strength

Companies / Property

The cracks in Sisa Ngebulana’s property empire

Features / Cover Story

Failed Delta-Rebosis deal crushes hope of black-owned property group

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.