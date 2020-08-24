Delta CEO and CFO resign with immediate effect

Shares in property group Delta jumped 7% after the company said its CEO and CFO have resigned with immediate effect.
Delta founder Sandile Nomvete and CFO Shaneel Maharaj have resigned with immediate effect to enable shareholder Cornwall Crescent, a BEE consortium that owns 26% of the property fund, to bring in new leadership.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now