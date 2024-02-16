Q&A: SA Reits chair Estienne de Klerk sees some green shoots
16 February 2024 - 05:00
The SA Reit Association, that promotes the ownership of property through the buying of shares in Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) is celebrating its 10th year.
Business Day spoke to Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint in his capacity of SA Reit chair. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.