Cape Town industrial property market outperforms
This city did best since 2018 with rentals up 19% and rising 6% in 2023’s fourth quarter
02 January 2024 - 06:35
Cape Town’s industrial property market emerged as the best performer for 2023 with rentals still growing as demand exceeds supply in some areas.
Despite low vacancies and rental growth in parts of the sector, Cape Town recorded nominal rental growth of 6% for the fourth quarter of 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.