Schroder refinances its St Cloud office loan
We have successfully managed the main refinancing risk, says fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer
20 December 2023 - 11:20
Schroder European real estate investment trust (Reit), which invests in European growth cities and regions, has completed the early refinancing of the St Cloud, Paris, office loan based on a margin of 1.9%.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it elected to delever, reducing the loan principal from €17m to €14m — resulting in loan to value (LTV) reducing from 45% to 37%...
