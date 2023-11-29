Companies / Property

WATCH: Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp on growth in SA and Spain

Business Day TV talks to Laurence Rapp after the property fund posted 'exceptional' H1 results

29 November 2023 - 20:25
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp in Johannesburg, November 29 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp in Johannesburg, November 29 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Vukile Property Fund has described its half-year results as “exceptional”. The commercial property group has posted a 5.2% rise in funds from operations and a 10% increase in its interim dividend, as it benefited from a strong showing in both SA and Spain. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Laurence Rapp.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

