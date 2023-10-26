Companies / Property

WATCH: Balwin CEO Steve Brookes on navigating a challenging market

Business Day TV talks to Brookes about Balwin’s performance amid high interest rates, inflation and load-shedding

26 October 2023 - 17:29
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties

Specialist residential property developer Balwin is having a tough time navigating a trading environment characterised by high interest rates and elevated inflation which has led to fewer properties being sold and a 25% fall in interim revenue. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Steve Brookes

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

