UK-based property group to join JSE on October 24
Primary Health Properties REIT is just the second local listing this year
17 October 2023 - 13:48
The JSE will welcome the second entrant to the local equities market this year with the secondary listing of UK-based Primary Health Properties (PHP) next week as the local bourse seeks to reverse a wave of departures in recent years.
The listing will see 1.34-million PHP shares available at 12.5p (R2.87) each from October 24...
