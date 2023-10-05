Newpark flags higher annual dividend and results
The property group said refurbishment costs would be lower than expected, along with other improvements
05 October 2023 - 10:36
Property group Newpark, which includes the JSE's head office in its portfolio, is expecting to increase its payout to shareholders when it releases its next annual results following better interim results.
The company, valued at about R450m on the JSE, said on Thursday in its results for the six months to the end of August that its full-year funds from operations per share (FFOPS), a measure of the cash generated by a Reit, is expected to improve 13.6%-25.6% to 76.34c-84.38c and its dividend 5%-15% to 70.55c-77.27c per share...
