Companies / Property

Newpark Reit disappoints as weak economy bites

Owner of the JSE’s Sandton head office and three other buildings struggles with vacancies in a weak economy

10 October 2018 - 18:16 Alistair Anderson
The JSE head office in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The JSE head office in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Newpark Reit, the property company that owns the JSE’s office building, has released one of this reporting season’s worst set of financial results, with its dividend falling 6.4% in the six months to August as the company struggled to fill vacancies.

Newpark is one of the smallest specialist property companies listed on the JSE with a market capitalisation of about R600m and four real estate assets worth about R1.38bn. It was listed with the aim of providing investors with consistent dividend growth.

Distributable earnings for the reporting period declined 6.4% to 24.95c per share for the first half of the 2019 financial year compared with 26.65c per share for the comparative 2018 period.

The board declared an interim dividend of 24.94859c per share.

The company owns the JSE’s Sandton head office; retail centre 24 Central which lies next to it; a property in Linbro Business Park; and another in Crown Mines. It blamed weak economic growth and a lack of demand for space at 24 Central for its poor performance. It also said a major office tenant had left one of its office buildings. 

“The vacancies, which started to increase during the six months to February 28 2018, continued further with a large tenant deciding to consolidate its office footprint into their main office space. Expense controls were applied to mitigate the impact of this loss of revenue but could not compensate entirely for the impact on distributable earnings,” the company said.

The group said overall group vacancies had increased significantly during the period to 17.4% from 11.2% at the end of February 2018, and it made no acquisitions during the reporting period but was considering ways of expanding in SA and abroad.

“The strategy is to seek well-positioned prime commercial and industrial properties which provide quality cash flows with the potential of upward rating on lease renewals and/or redevelopment opportunities within the medium to long term.”

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Newpark Reit’s investment strategy pays off

Recently listed real estate investment trust grows distributable earnings per share 6.6% in the six months to August and is on track to meet its ...
Companies
11 months ago

‘Natural step’ for Heriot to join AltX

The property Reit becomes 61st firm to join JSE’s real estate sector
Companies
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual proceeds with Nedbank unbundling
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn ...
Companies
4.
Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Commission’s green light takes Glencore further ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Offshore property: casting the net a lot wider
Companies / Investors Monthly

Why property investors need to bide time
Companies / Property

Listed property sector ‘too driven by short-term dividends’
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.