Business rescue practitioners believe Rebosis will be saved
22 buyers have been accepted to do due diligence and make purchase offers to the debt-ridden Reit
14 July 2023 - 13:16
The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) appointed to try to save Rebosis Property Fund are confident there is a “reasonable prospect” of rescuing the debt-ridden company as private individuals, joint ventures, and JSE-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) look to buy some of its properties.
“In addition, the government-tenanted portfolio has received interest from unlisted property groups and seasoned property entrepreneurs specialising in this asset class,” Rebosis said on Friday in an update of the public sale process registered on April 6...
