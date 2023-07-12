Delta appoints former SAA finance head as new CFO
Fikile Mhlontlo will join the property fund next week
12 July 2023 - 16:01
The board of Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has approved the appointment of former SAA interim CFO Fikile Mhlontlo as its new CFO starting next week.
Mhlontlo, a qualified chartered accountant, who has also worked at EY, Denel, Concor Construction and most recently the national carrier, will join Delta on July 18...
