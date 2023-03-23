Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
JSE-listed Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, has sold two logistics properties in the UK as part of its disposal programme announced in February.
The DSV and Coloplast properties in Peterborough, comprising warehousing and offices, were sold to Clarion Partners Europe for £51m, which equates to a 7.95% discount on the carrying value of the assets at end-August 2022...
Equites sells two prime logistics assets in UK
