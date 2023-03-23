Companies / Property

Equites sells two prime logistics assets in UK

Sale proceeds will fund development pipeline in SA and reduce gearing

23 March 2023 - 18:35 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, has sold two logistics properties in the UK as part of its disposal programme announced in February.

The DSV and Coloplast properties in Peterborough, comprising warehousing and offices, were sold to Clarion Partners Europe for £51m, which equates to a 7.95% discount on the carrying value of the assets at end-August 2022...

