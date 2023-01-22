Companies / Property

Attacq retail sales and foot count up in malls

Mall of Africa recorded retail sales turnover of more than R1.3bn for November and December

BL Premium
22 January 2023 - 18:51 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Attacq reported improved retail trading figures for November and December 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 as shoppers returned to its malls.

Overall retail sales and foot count across its malls rose by 12.6% from 2021 and by 15% for November and December respectively, the company said in a statement on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.