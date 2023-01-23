Call centres drive demand for Cape Town offices

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The power crisis is one result of the corrupt governance South Africans have been subjected to for decades by an unaccountable ANC
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
‘Exceptionally important’ achievement is likely to help the Virginia, Free State-based company to raise capital on world markets
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Well-run Cape Town has shown its appeal to international businesses wanting to set up call centre operations, driving demand for space in the city.
Just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, there was limited availability to cater for the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, but demand from these businesses rose further with tenants snapping up space in Cape Town at competitive rentals with fit-out deals included in their leases...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Call centres drive demand for Cape Town offices
For more than 25 years, the city has been the preferred locality for multinational business process outsourcing operators
Well-run Cape Town has shown its appeal to international businesses wanting to set up call centre operations, driving demand for space in the city.
Just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, there was limited availability to cater for the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, but demand from these businesses rose further with tenants snapping up space in Cape Town at competitive rentals with fit-out deals included in their leases...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.