Companies / Property

SA Corporate reports yearly growth in net property income

Vacancy reduction and rental growth have boosted portfolio performance

BL Premium
09 December 2022 - 15:58 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate has recorded a combined 7.4% like-for-like growth in net property income across its portfolio so far in 2022.

Vacancies across the industrial, retail, residential and office portfolio were further reduced, the company said in its pre-close update on Friday, with the buoyant industrial portfolio recording strong rental growth from long-term leases...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.