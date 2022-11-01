Debt-laden Evergrande gets enforcement notice for $4.48bn

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV spoke to Co-Founder & CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank.
The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595-billion yuan ($4.48bn), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
In early September, state-owned companies of the Chinese northeastern city of Shenyang bought Evergrande’s shareholding in Shengjing Bank in an auction for 7.3-billion yuan.
The Evergrande unit’s 30.99% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, which it had pledged to the bank has now been enforced, the notice said.
Evergrande, which has about $300bn in debt, said the pledged equity interest has not been auctioned or sold to a third party.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Debt-laden Evergrande gets enforcement notice for $4.48bn
Shengjing Bank says it provided the loans to the Chinese property behemoth in 2020 and 2021
Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank.
The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595-billion yuan ($4.48bn), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
In early September, state-owned companies of the Chinese northeastern city of Shenyang bought Evergrande’s shareholding in Shengjing Bank in an auction for 7.3-billion yuan.
The Evergrande unit’s 30.99% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, which it had pledged to the bank has now been enforced, the notice said.
Evergrande, which has about $300bn in debt, said the pledged equity interest has not been auctioned or sold to a third party.
Reuters
Profits at China’s top banks jump in third quarter
Macau reimposes Covid curbs after outbreak at casino
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chinese property developers delay debt restructuring until after Communist ...
MARCO BARBIERI: Are we seeing early signs of Japan-style deflation in China?
Hong Kong watchdog steps up probe into Evergrande’s audits by PwC
China offers $148bn in loans as property crunch deepens
China’s Evergrande faces landmark onshore default as repayment delay rejected
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.