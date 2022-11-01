×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Debt-laden Evergrande gets enforcement notice for $4.48bn

Shengjing Bank says it provided the loans to the Chinese property behemoth in 2020 and 2021

01 November 2022 - 18:30 Agency Staff
A vessel travels past some buildings developed by China Evergrande, in Danzhou, Hainan province, China, January 7 2022. Picture: ALY SONG/ REUTERS
A vessel travels past some buildings developed by China Evergrande, in Danzhou, Hainan province, China, January 7 2022. Picture: ALY SONG/ REUTERS

Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank.

The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595-billion yuan ($4.48bn), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.

In early September, state-owned companies of the Chinese northeastern city of Shenyang bought Evergrande’s shareholding in Shengjing Bank in an auction for 7.3-billion yuan.

The Evergrande unit’s 30.99% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, which it had pledged to the bank has now been enforced, the notice said.

Evergrande, which has about $300bn in debt, said the pledged equity interest has not been auctioned or sold to a third party.

Reuters

Profits at China’s top banks jump in third quarter

China’s largest state banks saw profits rise by more than 10% as bad loans held steady, even as smaller lenders felt fallout from Evergrande
Companies
1 year ago

Macau reimposes Covid curbs after outbreak at casino

Authorities locked down the MGM Cotai casino resort owned by MGM China, with staff and guests ordered to stay inside until November 1
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye starts process that may lead to 2,000 job ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sasol slumps after announcing $750m convertible ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Roger Baxter calls it quits after nine years as ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Standard Bank welcomes acquisitions on continent
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Central bank wobble reins in MTN Nigeria
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Chinese property developers delay debt restructuring until after Communist ...

World / Asia

MARCO BARBIERI: Are we seeing early signs of Japan-style deflation in China?

Opinion

Hong Kong watchdog steps up probe into Evergrande’s audits by PwC

News

China offers $148bn in loans as property crunch deepens

World / Asia

China’s Evergrande faces landmark onshore default as repayment delay rejected

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.