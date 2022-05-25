Companies / Property Shoppers returning to malls, says Liberty Two Degrees The company is also seeing an increase in average hotel occupancies as corporate travel rises B L Premium

JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says retail occupancies remain strong, with high foot count across its portfolio as shoppers return to malls.

Demand for retail space is also high with occupancies at more than 97% in April from about 96% in December 2021. New tenants who have taken up space include One, Sea Folly, Cotton On Kids, Sidestep and Relay Jeans...