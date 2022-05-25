Shoppers returning to malls, says Liberty Two Degrees
The company is also seeing an increase in average hotel occupancies as corporate travel rises
25 May 2022 - 19:48
JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says retail occupancies remain strong, with high foot count across its portfolio as shoppers return to malls.
Demand for retail space is also high with occupancies at more than 97% in April from about 96% in December 2021. New tenants who have taken up space include One, Sea Folly, Cotton On Kids, Sidestep and Relay Jeans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now