Redefine plans expansion in SA and Poland, says CEO Andrew Konig Company targets growth in booming logistics properties sector

Redefine Properties plans to significantly expand its logistics assets in SA and Poland to further entrench itself in the world’s best-performing real estate segment.

The logistics property sector, which primarily focuses on storage and distribution warehousing, has boomed in recent years due to the growth of e-commerce. The pandemic also accelerated the use of e-commerce in SA and worldwide. ..