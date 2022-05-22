×

Redefine plans expansion in SA and Poland, says CEO Andrew Konig

Company targets growth in booming logistics properties sector

22 May 2022 - 07:39

Redefine Properties plans to significantly expand its logistics assets in SA and Poland to further entrench itself in the world’s best-performing real estate segment.

The logistics property sector, which primarily focuses on storage and distribution warehousing, has boomed in recent years due to the growth of e-commerce. The pandemic also accelerated the use of e-commerce in SA and worldwide. ..

