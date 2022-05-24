Exemplar expects to fix last mall damaged in unrest only in 2023
24 May 2022 - 16:13
Township and rural retail property owner Exemplar has reached a settlement of R52.4m with the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) for its five properties that were damaged in the civil unrest and looting in July 2021.
The real-estate investment trust (Reit) expects the settlement to cover all of its losses, both material and that of rent, but is dependent on the final costs of restoring the Greater Edendale Mall in Pietermaritzburg...
