×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle says tenants have almost fully recovered as lockdowns ease

Tenant sales, excluding hypermarkets, were up more than half in the three months to end-March, but the group is battling surging costs

BL Premium
18 May 2022 - 10:20 Karl Gernetzky

Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in central and Eastern Europe (CEE), says its tenants enjoyed an almost full recovery from the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2022 and, though costs are surging, so far the direct effect from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on occupants has been limited.

Footfall rose more than a third in the three months to end-March, Nepi said in a first-quarter update, with tenant sales up more than half, when excluding hypermarkets, indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now