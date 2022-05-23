Tradehold returns to profit and looks to sell off UK interests
23 May 2022 - 16:42
Christo Wiese-chaired Tradehold, a property investment group that has about half its assets in SA, says while it continues to benefit from a high-quality tenant base and strong collections, it is looking to sell off its UK interests for £102.5m (R2bn) to simplify its structure.
The group said on Monday, along with its results to end-February, it has plans to sell subsidiary Moorgarth Property to an entity that counts five Tradehold directors as shareholders, including Wiese, in a related-party transaction. The group said it considered its structure unnecessarily complex...
