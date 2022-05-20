Castleview lifts dividend by two thirds as retail recovers
The shopping centres owner’s revenue rose by double digits in its year to end-February, boosted by a new asset and a Covid-19 recovery
20 May 2022 - 08:41
Castleview Property Fund, which owns shopping centres, has upped its dividend for 2022 by more than two thirds, bolstered by its new asset in Cape Town and a meaningful recovery for SA’s Covid-19 battered retail sector.
Group revenue rose 16.1% to R57.6m in the year to end-February and headline earnings 72% to R19.17m, boosted by the non-recurrence of the R4.3m in rental discounts in the prior year...
