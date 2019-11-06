Companies / Financial Services

Castleview considers investments in other JSE property counters

The landlord is using some of its excess cash on hand for a further dividend in its six months to end-August

06 November 2019 - 09:23 karl gernetzky
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
Eastern Cape focused landlord Castleview is considering investments in other JSE listed property counters, after cash on hand rose 11.4% to R6.1m during its six months to end-August.

The company is also considering a further dividend of 18.26c per share as a result of the excess cash, though distributable earnings per share fell 6.1% to 16.71c during the period under review. 

Castleview’s property portfolio consists of one property, namely Pier 14 Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth, a small regional shopping centre with 30,514m² of rentable space and is anchored by large national tenants such as Shoprite, Jet, Pep, Ackermans and Mr Price.

Vacancies at the property rose to 12.8% during the period, largely as a result of the cancellation of the head lease at the office tower at Pier 14, which is now being converted into 111 studio apartments.

Casltleview has a market capitalisation of R165m and is unchanged at R5 so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

