Food and vegetable oil prices soar as consumers switch to private labels
12 May 2022 - 18:43
Consumers are paying on average 28% more for a litre of vegetable oil since the war started in Ukraine, according to data from market research and global consulting company NielsenIQ which reveals how the war is causing severe food inflation.
The monthly retail report by Nielsen IQ is based on sales data from 10,000 stores of the main retailers Woolworths Spar, Pick n Pay and Checkers — as well as 143,000 independent stores and spaza shops — and measures more than 80% of grocery sales in SA. ..
