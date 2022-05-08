×

Companies / Property

Pick n Pay developing R2bn Eastport distribution centre

It will consolidate the retailer’s Longmeadow distribution centre and three smaller facilities

08 May 2022 - 16:26 Denise Mhlanga

Pick n Pay and partner Fortress Reit are developing a new distribution centre, Eastport, in Gauteng to consolidate the JSE-listed retailer’s Longmeadow distribution centre and three smaller facilities.

The distribution centre, scheduled for completion in 2023, will cost about R2bn, including land and construction, with Pick n Pay’s 60% share estimated at about R1.2bn. Pick n Pay has secured long-term funding at a competitive interest rate to fund the purchase, it said...

