GROCERY RETAIL
Pick n Pay’s plan to topple Shoprite
The retailer goes into attack mode with the separation of its Pick n Pay and Boxer brands in its biggest shake-up since it was founded 55 years ago
19 May 2022 - 05:00
Pick n Pay is splitting itself up and accelerating the rollout of Boxer stores in arguably its biggest shake-up since it was founded 55 years ago. Dutch CEO Pieter Boone describes it as moving out of “defence” mode and into “attack”.
The group — which for almost two decades now has lagged its once much smaller rival Shoprite — has taken flak for being too broadly spread across its customer segments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now