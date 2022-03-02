Grit’s pursuit of dollars from Africa is paying off
The majority of the real estate company’s income is generated in hard currency, which offers a good hedge against emerging market volatility
02 March 2022 - 15:52
Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group says it’s well positioned to meet the continent’s need for data centres and light industrial and logistics assets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the same time, most of the group’s revenue is generated in dollars or euros which provides an effective hedge against currency volatility in emerging and developing markets...
