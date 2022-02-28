Companies / Property Sandton City annual turnover now higher than before Covid-19 Liberty Two Degrees says consumers are spending more money in fewer visits and stay longer in its shopping malls B L Premium

JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says annual trading turnover in its retail portfolio has recovered well and exceeding 2019 levels in some cases.

In its annual results for the period ending December 31, annual turnover was 24.5% higher with turnover in the fourth quarter up 15.8% on the fourth quarter of 2020 and 5.1% on the fourth quarter of 2019...