Companies / Property Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs takes interim lead role at BizSpace as John Spencer steps down

Sirius Real Estate, which owns German business and industrial parks and entered the UK market in 2021 with the £245m acquisition of BizSpace, says the latter’s CEO John Spencer is stepping down from the business.

BizSpace provides regional flexible workspace, offering light industrial, workshop, studio and out of town office units to businesses across the UK...