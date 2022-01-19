Companies / Financial Services

FNB wins ‘Best SME Bank in SA and Africa award

The bank has been globally recognised for supporting small businesses and women entrepreneurs

19 January 2022 - 17:40
Sponsored
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB

As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tackle pandemic-induced challenges, First National Bank’s (FNB) approach to helping them is being recognised on the global stage.

The bank was named the Best SME Bank in SA and Africa at the Global Finance SME Bank Awards 2021. It also received an honourable mention in the Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs category at the Global SME Finance Awards 2021.

“We are humbled to be recognised for helping our clients with platform-based capabilities for ‘ease of doing business,'" says Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO.

FNB’s success in the SME market stems from our ability to innovate and deliver meaningful solutions
Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO

“Our success in the SME market stems from our ability to innovate and deliver meaningful solutions that truly address the day-to-day challenges of starting, running and growing a business.

“This ranges from helping an entrepreneur register a business, open a bank account, make and accept payments and retrieve financial statements to assisting them in unlocking opportunities in credit, insurance and investments through our big data capabilities.”

Through our world-class interfaces such as the FNB App and Online Banking Enterprises, we cater for the entire SME value chain —  including clients with side hustles,” Celliers says.

“As businesses are increasingly relying on digital, we are proud to be enabling our clients to manage their profiles and administration, authentication and fraud prevention on our trusted digital platform.”

FNB’s ability to keep abreast of the needs of businesses is demonstrated through its ever-expanding ecosystem. The bank’s rapidly growing digital marketplace on the FNB App gives businesses that provide home and professional services access to a market of over 4-million potential customers.

Furthermore, FNB provides free business support through digital tools such as Fundaba, where clients can learn about entrepreneurship and how to run a business.

The bank also invests vast resources in, and collaborates with, like-minded partners to support women-owned or led businesses.

“For more than 183 years, we’ve remained committed to continuously supporting our clients through ups and downs on their business journey. Despite the challenges in the operating environment, the agility of our platform business enables us to consistently deliver contextual services to support our clients,” says Celliers.

This article was paid for by FNB.

Advertisement

ALSO READ:

FNB is the leading bank among Africa's Most Valuable Brands

SPONSORED | The financial services provider has been lauded in the Africa edition of Brand Finance’s Most Valuable Brands survey
Companies
1 week ago

FNB named SA's most valuable brand for the second year running

SPONSORED | The bank topped Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2020 and 2021
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Gauteng homeowners leaving province in droves
Companies / Property
2.
Capitec share falls after news a BEE deal may ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tie-up of Fairvest and Arrowhead cleared for ...
Companies / Property
4.
Tongaat vote on rights issue opens door wider on ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Moyo abandons Old Mutual reinstatement bid but ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.