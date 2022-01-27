Companies / Financial Services

FNB’s eBucks Rewards comes tops at the SA Loyalty Awards — for the third year running

The bank won the Best Programme of the Year (financial services) and Most Innovative Use of Technology awards

27 January 2022 - 11:02
Sponsored
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB

For the third consecutive year, First National Bank’s (FNB) free eBucks rewards programme has been named the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology at the SA Loyalty Awards.

Powered by the FNB app, this popular rewards programme promotes good banking behaviour by giving FNB customers the opportunity to earn eBucks, a form of digital currency that can be spent online and in-store at any of the bank’s numerous rewards partners.

In the past year, the bank has paid out more than R16.3bn in eBucks to its individual and commercial customers.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says: “Rewards are at the core of relationships with our retail and commercial customers. eBucks Rewards continues to demonstrate the power of our digital platform in helping our customers better manage their money across credit, transact, invest and insure. We continue to enrich our rewards to help our customers generate maximum benefits in areas such as fuel, travel, telecommunications, food and health.”

We are proud of the meaningful contribution that eBucks rewards continues to make to alleviate the financial pressure on our customers
Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO

In recent years, the bank has introduced eBucks Travel to allow both its retail and commercial customers to use the FNB app to book local and international flights and hire a car for personal or business needs, with potential savings of up to 40%.

Its customers can also earn up to R8/litre in eBucks for their fuel spend.

Last year, FNB introduced instant rewards and its customers can use eBucks to pay some of their bank fees on qualifying accounts.

“We are proud of the meaningful contribution that eBucks rewards continues to make to alleviate the financial pressure on our individual and business customers. At a time when consumers and businesses are dealing with a pandemic as well as record-high prices for fuel and some food staples, the value of eBucks has once again been emphasised. The evolution of the programme attests to our brand purpose of ‘help’ and we’re looking forward to adding more value to our customers during the course of 2022,” says Celliers.

This article was paid for by First National Bank.

