FNB’s eBucks Rewards comes tops at the SA Loyalty Awards — for the third year running

For the third consecutive year, First National Bank’s (FNB) free eBucks rewards programme has been named the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology at the SA Loyalty Awards.

Powered by the FNB app, this popular rewards programme promotes good banking behaviour by giving FNB customers the opportunity to earn eBucks, a form of digital currency that can be spent online and in-store at any of the bank’s numerous rewards partners.

In the past year, the bank has paid out more than R16.3bn in eBucks to its individual and commercial customers.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says: “Rewards are at the core of relationships with our retail and commercial customers. eBucks Rewards continues to demonstrate the power of our digital platform in helping our customers better manage their money across credit, transact, invest and insure. We continue to enrich our rewards to help our customers generate maximum benefits in areas such as fuel, travel, telecommunications, food and health.”