Industrials Reit's rental uplift streak continues in its third quarter The three months to end-December marked the fifth-consecutive quarter the group grew uplifts in rent more than 20% at lease expiry or renewal

Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it has now seen five-consecutive quarters of rental uplift above 20% on renewal or new letting, continuing to benefit from strong demand and constrained supply of multi-let industrial (MLI) assets in the UK.

Rent on leasing renewals rose an average of 21% in the three months to end-December, the group said in an update on Friday, however occupancy decreased to 93.8%, from 93.9% previously. ..