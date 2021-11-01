Companies / Property Property Industrials Reit aims to migrate to premium segment of London bourse B L Premium

Industrials Reit expects to migrate to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in early 2022, after revamping its portfolio to focus on multi-let industrial (MLI) parks, which have been resilient throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demand for industrial storage space and warehousing has risen as more people bought goods online throughout the UK. Retailers want to store their goods in these parks that are often located near densely populated cities and towns...