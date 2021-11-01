Property
Industrials Reit aims to migrate to premium segment of London bourse
01 November 2021 - 17:59
Industrials Reit expects to migrate to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in early 2022, after revamping its portfolio to focus on multi-let industrial (MLI) parks, which have been resilient throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Demand for industrial storage space and warehousing has risen as more people bought goods online throughout the UK. Retailers want to store their goods in these parks that are often located near densely populated cities and towns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now