Industrials Reit reports impressive rental growth
The specialist UK-focused multi-let group has been selling off assets in mainland Europe to focus on the UK
03 December 2021 - 11:54
Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it seen four-consecutive quarters of rental uplift above 20% on renewal or new letting, underscoring how multi-let industrial (MLI) assets are benefiting from the growing importance of ecommerce.
Industrial, which has been selling off assets in mainland Europe to focus on the UK, said profit from continuing operations surged 268% to £42.6m (R906.1m) in its six months to end-September, when net rental income grew 45.2% to £15.1m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now