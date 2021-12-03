Companies / Property Industrials Reit reports impressive rental growth The specialist UK-focused multi-let group has been selling off assets in mainland Europe to focus on the UK B L Premium

Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it seen four-consecutive quarters of rental uplift above 20% on renewal or new letting, underscoring how multi-let industrial (MLI) assets are benefiting from the growing importance of ecommerce.

Industrial, which has been selling off assets in mainland Europe to focus on the UK, said profit from continuing operations surged 268% to £42.6m (R906.1m) in its six months to end-September, when net rental income grew 45.2% to £15.1m...