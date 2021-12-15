Companies / Property

Industrials REIT to start trading on London Stock Exchange premium segment on 20 December

The company will also apply to migrate the listing of its ordinary shares from a primary listing to the secondary listing of the main board of the JSE

15 December 2021 - 19:01 Denise Mhlanga
Industrial Reit’s Mandale Business Park in Durham, England. Picture: SUPPLIED
Industrial Reit’s Mandale Business Park in Durham, England. Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrials REIT, formerly Stenprop Ltd, expects to start trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) premium segment of main market from Monday,  a move that will expose it to a deeper pool of capital. 

 “Moving to the premium segment of the main market is a significant milestone, which will bring a number of benefits and reflects how far we have come as a company in a relatively short time,” said Richard Grant, Chairman of Industrials REIT 

Industrials REIT first disclosed its intention to list on the LSE premium market in its annual results in June.  

The company said subject to regulatory approval, it will submit an application for the migration of the listing of its ordinary shares from a primary listing to the secondary listing of the main board of the JSE.  

CEO Paul Arenson told Business Day earlier this month that shares on the JSE make up about 20% of total fund shares.

mhlangad@businesslive.co.za 

Industrials Reit reports impressive rental growth

The specialist UK-focused multi-let group has been selling off assets in mainland Europe  to focus on the UK
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam sees strong upside in Standard Bank, Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka falls ill with ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN snaps up 5G licence in Nigeria for R4.4bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes
Companies / Energy
5.
Karooooo keeps pace with customer additions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Industrials Reit continues search for new acquisitions in UK

Companies / Property

Industrials Reit aims to migrate to premium segment of London bourse

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.