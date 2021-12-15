Industrials REIT to start trading on London Stock Exchange premium segment on 20 December

Industrials REIT, formerly Stenprop Ltd, expects to start trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) premium segment of main market from Monday, a move that will expose it to a deeper pool of capital.

“Moving to the premium segment of the main market is a significant milestone, which will bring a number of benefits and reflects how far we have come as a company in a relatively short time,” said Richard Grant, Chairman of Industrials REIT

Industrials REIT first disclosed its intention to list on the LSE premium market in its annual results in June.

The company said subject to regulatory approval, it will submit an application for the migration of the listing of its ordinary shares from a primary listing to the secondary listing of the main board of the JSE.

CEO Paul Arenson told Business Day earlier this month that shares on the JSE make up about 20% of total fund shares.

