Industrial assets take the lead in the 2021 property market The segment's resilience was boosted by a logistics and online sales boom due to the pandemic

The growing demand for quality warehouses and distribution centres coupled with the online sales boom has seen the industrial segment outperform the other classes in the property market.

Low vacancy rates due to limited supply and nonspeculative developments as well as recovery in rental growth have been key drivers for industrial property, according to the Rode Report for the fourth quarter of 2021...