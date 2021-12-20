Companies / Property Botswana bourse-listed RDC Properties acquires Tower Property Fund Target company, which owns retail, office and industrial properties in SA and Croatia, will delist from the JSE at end-December B L Premium

RDC Properties, an investment company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, has acquired real estate investment trust Tower Property Fund in a deal that will cause Tower to delist its shares on the JSE at end-December.

Tower owns 40 convenience retail, office and industrial properties valued at R4bn in SA and Croatia...