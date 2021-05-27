Botswana-listed group set to take over Tower Property Fund

RDC Properties, a multinational African property and investment group listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, is on track to take over and delist Tower Property Fund, the real estate investment trust (Reit) that has assets in SA and Croatia.

Tower said on Thursday that it is in discussions relating to a non-binding expression of interest from RDC which, if implemented, would result in the acquisition of all Tower shares not already owned by RDC, and the “potential, subsequent delisting of Tower shares from the JSE”.

RDC has proposed to buy the shares in cash at a price of R4 per Tower share. Tower said a number of its shareholders have already shown support for the transaction.

“Based on this comfort, the Tower board allowed RDC to undertake a limited due diligence of Tower and RDC has confirmed that it is satisfied with the outcome thereof,” it said.

RDC had engaged with certain key Tower shareholders and informed Tower that it had obtained irrevocable letters of support to vote in favour of the resolutions required to implement the scheme from Allan Gray, which holds 29.1% of its shares; Prescient Fund Managers, which owns 14.8%; and Bridge Fund Managers, which has 13.8%.

This would amount to total irrevocable commitments from shareholders holding 194,562,984 shares, or 57.7% of the company.

The cash consideration represents a premium to the closing market price and 30-day volume weighted average traded price per Tower share on March 24 2021 of 61.3%.

The Tower board has constituted an independent board, comprising John Bester, Andrew Dalling, Athi Magwentshu, Nicola Milne and Raven Naidoo, to consider and engage with RDC in relation to the potential transaction.

Tower has been trying to strengthen its balance sheet in recent months. In February, Tower CEO Marc Edwards said the company would try to dispose of non-core properties to help with this.

Tower owns a diversified portfolio of 41 properties in SA and Croatia valued at R4.5bn. The four properties in Croatia represent 34% of the fund’s total value.

The group wants to bring its overall loan-to-value (LTV) ratio down from 40% to below 35%, and its domestic LTV from 47% to also below 35%.

LTV measures the ratio of a company’s debt and its assets. SA fund managers prefer property companies’ LTVs not to exceed the 35%-40% range. The listed property sector’s average LTV is currently 42%.

To decrease LTVs, property companies can raise equity, sell assets or cut dividends.

