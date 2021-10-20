Companies / Property Balwin Properties reports profit recovery amid steady demand for apartments The company says sustained demand from clients gives it confidence in the resilience of its brand. B L Premium

SA’s largest sectional title developer Balwin properties says operating activity has steadily recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with robust demand in SA for apartments helping the group grow profits by almost half in its six months to end-August.

Group revenue rose 41% to R1.3bn to end-August, still down 7% from before Covid-19, but Balwin said its recovery was pleasing, and sustained demand from clients gave it confidence in the resilience of its brand...