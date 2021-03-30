Companies / Property Balwin Properties still talking to government about water and power for its development The government has committed to providing bulk infrastructure to the multibillion rand Mooikloof Mega City BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties, which launched the largest sectional title development in SA’s history six months ago, said on Tuesday that talks with the government over the rollout of bulk infrastructure such as water and electricity, were still continuing.

The government has committed to providing bulk infrastructure to the multibillion rand Mooikloof Mega City, a public-private partnership, as part of its drive to reviving the economy and create jobs...