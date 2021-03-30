Balwin Properties still talking to government about water and power for its development
The government has committed to providing bulk infrastructure to the multibillion rand Mooikloof Mega City
30 March 2021 - 11:47
Balwin Properties, which launched the largest sectional title development in SA’s history six months ago, said on Tuesday that talks with the government over the rollout of bulk infrastructure such as water and electricity, were still continuing.
The government has committed to providing bulk infrastructure to the multibillion rand Mooikloof Mega City, a public-private partnership, as part of its drive to reviving the economy and create jobs...
