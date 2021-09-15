Companies / Property Hyprop extends plan to build cash buffers B L Premium

Hyprop extended its dividend investment plan for a second financial year running, citing the need to maintain cash buffers in the pandemic while reaping the tax benefits.

The owner of shopping malls such as Canal Walk in Cape Town and Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg declared a payout of about R1bn on Wednesday for the year to end-June but gave shareholders an option to have their dividends automatically reinvested to buy more of the same stock. ..