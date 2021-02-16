Companies / Property Resilient surprises with talks to sell some retail assets The retail landlord says it is in talks to sell up to a quarter of its near R24bn portfolio of domestic retail centres BL PREMIUM

Resilient Reit, which has one of the strongest balance sheets in the R283bn listed property sector, left analysts surprised, and its share higher, when it told the market it is in talks to sell up to a quarter of its near R24bn portfolio of domestic retail centres.

The company, led by CEO Des de Beer, said on Tuesday it is in talks with the Public Investment Corporation, the manager of government employees’ pension savings, over the possible sale of retail centres that form a R5.7bn portfolio...