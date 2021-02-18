Mall rats: Hyprop finds its mojo
Investors climb back into one-time blue chip Hyprop as the mall owner’s turnaround strategy starts to pay off
18 February 2021 - 05:00
Hyprop Investments CEO Morné Wilken has scored some serious brownie points in recent weeks.
He’s sealed two megadeals that will rake in about R2.4bn to pay off some of the mall owner’s debt, which should go a long way towards helping the former market darling regain its lost lustre...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now