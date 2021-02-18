Money & Investing Mall rats: Hyprop finds its mojo Investors climb back into one-time blue chip Hyprop as the mall owner’s turnaround strategy starts to pay off BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments CEO Morné Wilken has scored some serious brownie points in recent weeks.

He’s sealed two megadeals that will rake in about R2.4bn to pay off some of the mall owner’s debt, which should go a long way towards helping the former market darling regain its lost lustre...