COMPANY COMMENT
Hyprop results give hope to other Reits
Owner of some of SA's best shopping centres says shoppers are returning in droves
01 March 2021 - 19:41
Hyprop Investments pleased investors on Monday when it released better-than-expected financial results for the six months to December, giving hope that other real estate investment trusts (Reits) will also deliver strong results this reporting season.
The owner of some of the best shopping centres in SA saw its share price climb 2.55% to R29.01 on Monday with the group saying shoppers had returned in their droves after the hard lockdown ended in the middle of last year...
