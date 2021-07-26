L2D says commercial real estate faces more uncertainty in 2021
Company rejects criticism that it is not acquisitive enough, saying it is unlikely to buy assets while SA conditions remain uncertain
26 July 2021 - 18:56
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which has one of the strongest balance sheets in SA, has brushed aside criticism that it is not acquisitive enough, saying it is unlikely to buy assets while economic, social and political conditions remain uncertain in SA.
L2D CEO Amelia Beattie said in an interview on Monday after the release of results for the six months to end-June that the fund had beaten many expectations but it was still operating in an uncertain environment. ..
