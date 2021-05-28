Mall traffic rises above 2019’s levels in April, Liberty Two Degrees says
Footcount was at 101.6% of its 2019 level in April, up from 79.5% in March, and the group says there are early signs of a retail recovery
28 May 2021 - 10:54
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) which owns stakes in Sandton City, Melrose Arch, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Nelson Mandela Square, says mall footcount in April exceeded its 2019 level, with the recent relaxation of lockdown restrictions prompting early signs of a retail recovery.
The company, which has an SA portfolio worth about R8.5bn, said in a pre-close update that first-quarter turnover was down only 3.9% to R3.6bn when compared to the same period 2020, saying this “substantiates encouraging signs of retail recovery.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now